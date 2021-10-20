CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu revealed as face of Dior

By Celebretainment
Sea Coast Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Raducanu has been announced as the new face of Dior. The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the fashion house as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as...

