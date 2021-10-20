Queens: Season One Viewer Votes

So, turns out Australia makes more animation than just Yolo Crystal Fantasy! And just like that show, it looks like crap, though probably not on purpose this time. Regular Old Bogan comes to us from the land down under, having aired over there on TV in late 2020 and now being available to us in the states for us to enjoy, following the misadventures of the Stubbs family dealing with what I have to assume are relatable problems for Australians other than running out of vegemite or fighting swarms of giant spiders and lizards. It’s always neat to see animation from other countries since it gives me a chance to see what could be unique and interesting styles form in a medium that can sometimes blend together if there aren’t enough new styles and perspectives. Take a look at “Ruben Brandt, Collector”, a 2018 Hungarian animated film that is bonkers and bizarre in all the best ways that you just aren’t going to get from typical American animation. Therefore it tracks that Australia taking a stab at this could be a sign of a budding signature style that might help breathe new life into other properties if done right.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO