CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Iran believed to be responsible for attack on U.S. base in Syria

Iran is believed by the U.S. to be responsible for last week’s attack on al-Tanf, a base in southern Syria where U.S. troops are located, according to a U.S. official. U.S. officials confirm that five drones were launched from within Syria in the attack on al-Tanf. Last week, U.S. Central...
MILITARY
AFP

In Syria frontline town, residents 'stuck' between rivals

Khalil Ibrahim lives a few blocks away from his north Syria home, but a border separating regime and rebel-held territory makes it impossible for him to reach his front door. "I currently live in a friend's house, only 300-350 metres (985-1150 feet) away from my own home," he told AFP from the town of Tadif, where rebel and regime fighters split control. "It was a four-room home with a beautiful view, and I fixed it all up myself," the 46-year-old said of the dwelling, now located in a government-held area. Tadif, located about 32 kilometres (20 miles) east of Aleppo city, is a quiet front line between regime forces and Ankara-backed rebels in a part of Syria controlled by a patchwork of rival forces.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country’s south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. A war monitor said an early Monday morning attack happened in the southern Quneitra province and targeted two government military outposts on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an Israeli warplane targeted the outposts leaving behind material destruction. There were no reports of casualties. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
BBC

Syria war: Deadly bomb blasts hit military bus in Damascus

A bomb attack on a military bus in central Damascus has killed 14 people, Syrian state media say. Two explosive devices attached to the vehicle blew up as it passed under Jisr al-Rais bridge during the morning rush hour, Sana news agency reported. Although Syria has been embroiled in civil...
MIDDLE EAST
northwestgeorgianews.com

Deadly violence hits Damascus, a rebel bastion in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — Twin blasts hit a Syrian military bus in Damascus on Wednesday, killing 14 people, state media reported, the deadliest such attack in the city in more than four years. The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said that “around 6:45 this morning (0345 GMT)...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damascus#Syrian Army#Syrian War#Sana#Afp#Islamic#The Justice Palace#Ariha#Idlib
Washington Examiner

No US injuries in drone attack on base in Syria: Reports

A coordinated attack on a small U.S. base in al Tanf, Syria, on Wednesday resulted in no U.S. injuries or deaths, according to U.S. officials. The attack involved at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire as well, Politico reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Iraqi security sources told Reuters...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

At least 14 Iranian Officers Killed in Double Damascus Bus Blast

At least 14 people were killed and several others were wounded in central Damascus on Wednesday morning in an explosion on a Syrian military bus, Syrian state TV reported. According to additional reports from Syrian and Lebanese outlets, the casualties were Iranian officers. Syrian state TV showed footage of the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
IBTimes

13 Killed In Damascus Army Bus Bombing: State Media

A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed at least 13 people Wednesday in the bloodiest such attack in years, the SANA state news agency reported. "A terrorist bombing using two explosive devices targeted a passing bus" at a key bridge in the capital, the news agency said, reporting an initial casualty toll of 13 dead and three wounded.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Damascus Accuses Israel of Killing Former Member of Syrian Parliament

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria accused Israeli forces on Saturday of shooting dead Medhat Al-Saleh, a former member of Syrian parliament who had spent 12 years in jail in Israel, state-run television Al-Ekhbariya quoted the cabinet as saying. Syrian state news agency SANA said Al-Saleh "was martyred as the Israeli enemy...
MIDDLE EAST
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops in Colombia

Colombian coca growers have taken hostage about 180 soldiers who were eradicating crops of the cocaine-yielding plant near the Venezuelan border, a military official said Thursday. General Omar Sepulveda told reporters six platoons under his command were “kidnapped” Tuesday in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast by communities resisting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy