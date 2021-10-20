South Hills Village Mall workers start petition after shooting threat raises security concerns

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Workers at South Hills Village Mall say a shooting threat last week opened their eyes to security flaws that have led to a petition for change.

Mall workers like Layla Fauth said that security failed to inform them and shoppers about the threat on Oct. 12.

“She had to find out from someone walking around the mall why was happening. Security didn’t say anything she saw police with bullet proof vests and automatic rifles walking around the mall.”

It was only when police officers wearing bullet-proof vests and carrying rifles were seen walking around that workers say they became aware of the threat, which investigators say was made by 51-year-old Lance Crowley as he walked out of the Macy’s with a duffel bag. Crowley was arrested about 45 minutes later, not far from the mall.

While workers say police handled the situation quickly and efficiently, they are upset with the lack of communication from mall security. Concerned about their safety in the mall, they want answers and started an online petition asking Simon Property Group, the owner of South Hills Village Mall, to change its policy.

“The fact that they are doing this now is... I don’t get it. You could’ve done this sooner. You could’ve had everyone prepare. You could’ve said this what’s going on,” Fauth said.

The day after the threat, South Hills Village Mall released the following statement:

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and associates are our top priority. Our proactive and preventative security programs and measures include off duty police officers and a private security force that actively patrol the interior and exterior of the shopping center, along with working closely with local law enforcement and retailers to prepare for potential emergencies. These measures have allowed us to achieve Homeland Department of Security safety certification. We are grateful this incident was swiftly handled by the Bethel Park Police Department, who did not order a lockdown since they had a visual on the suspect and were in the process of apprehending him. As a further enhancement to our security program, we plan on installing CCTV cameras before the end of the year at both South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall.”

