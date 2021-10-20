CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Village Mall workers start petition after shooting threat raises security concerns

By Michele Newell, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5Emt_0cWo0usO00

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Workers at South Hills Village Mall say a shooting threat last week opened their eyes to security flaws that have led to a petition for change.

Mall workers like Layla Fauth said that security failed to inform them and shoppers about the threat on Oct. 12.

“She had to find out from someone walking around the mall why was happening. Security didn’t say anything she saw police with bullet proof vests and automatic rifles walking around the mall.”

It was only when police officers wearing bullet-proof vests and carrying rifles were seen walking around that workers say they became aware of the threat, which investigators say was made by 51-year-old Lance Crowley as he walked out of the Macy’s with a duffel bag. Crowley was arrested about 45 minutes later, not far from the mall.

>>STORY: Man charged with threatening violence at South Hills Village Mall

While workers say police handled the situation quickly and efficiently, they are upset with the lack of communication from mall security. Concerned about their safety in the mall, they want answers and started an online petition asking Simon Property Group, the owner of South Hills Village Mall, to change its policy.

“The fact that they are doing this now is... I don’t get it. You could’ve done this sooner. You could’ve had everyone prepare. You could’ve said this what’s going on,” Fauth said.

The day after the threat, South Hills Village Mall released the following statement:

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and associates are our top priority. Our proactive and preventative security programs and measures include off duty police officers and a private security force that actively patrol the interior and exterior of the shopping center, along with working closely with local law enforcement and retailers to prepare for potential emergencies. These measures have allowed us to achieve Homeland Department of Security safety certification. We are grateful this incident was swiftly handled by the Bethel Park Police Department, who did not order a lockdown since they had a visual on the suspect and were in the process of apprehending him. As a further enhancement to our security program, we plan on installing CCTV cameras before the end of the year at both South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Hills Village#Private Security#The Mall#Macy#Simon Property Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Ohio River near Alcosan plant

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River near a blue boat between the old prison and the Alcosan plant. Around 2:45 p.m. on October 28, 2021 River Rescue responded to an area on the Ohio River near the old prison after a survey crew found a body in the water. River Rescue, Pittsburgh EMS and Pittsburgh Police all responded.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

San Antonio woman accused of possessing $2.5 million worth of meth

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of possessing 139 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop, authorities said. Karen Lastiri, 31, of San Antonio, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy