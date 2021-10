Mountain lions are big and fearsome animals, and sometimes we might need to be reminded of that lest we start to think of them as big cuddly Norwegian Forest Cats. This amazing footage captured somewhere in Montana (the uploader isn't specific) shows a mountain lion enjoying a nighttime meal of roadside deer. Eventually, perhaps because the cat didn't want to eat in a spotlight, the mountain lion picks up the deer corpse and walks it to the other side of the road.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO