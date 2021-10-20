Lady Bears end season with battle against South Oldham at regionals

FRUITLAND — On October 14, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team hosted the McCall Vandals for the 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, district championship soccer game. The Lady Grizzlies had defeated the Pirates in order to compete in the championship, 8-1, whereas the Vandals defeated Weiser, 1-0 in extra time. Therefore the two teams met in the championship match, which was hosted at the higher seeded team’s field, which happened to be the Lady Grizzlies. In women’s soccer, the SRV will only be sending one team from the conference to the state tournament. Therefore, the team that was able to earn the title of district champions will be the team that represents the SRV at the 3A Idaho State Tournament.

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO