Soccer

Lady Bears end season with battle against South Oldham at regionals

By Jeff Sopland
spencermagnet.com
 9 days ago

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12:59 am (Updated: October 20, 1:01 am) Monday, Oct. 11 was the...

www.spencermagnet.com

plattecountycitizen.com

Lady Panthers end regular season with victory over Hornets

The Panthers pounced the Hornets 15-0 on Oct. 7, as the Park Hill South softball team (17-13) ended the regular season on a high note. Park Hill South’s offense scored in every inning as it ended the Panther’s senior night with 14 hits. North Kansas City only had two hits plus five errors, so the Panthers were able to pull out the victory with ease.
SPORTS
Hickory Daily Record

Bears aim to end road woes against winless Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — For some reason, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team has had a hard time winning games on the road this season, dropping two of its first three contests away from home. On the other side, the Bears’ Week 7 opponent hasn’t found a way to win anywhere just yet.
NFL
weisradio.com

Lady Warriors’ volleyball season ends in heartbreak to White Plains

JACKSONVILLE — The Cherokee County Lady Warriors’ volleyball season ended in heartbreak Thursday evening in the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament in Jacksonville against White Plains. They won the first two sets 25-18, 25-18, but then dropped the next three 10-25, 21-25, 12-15. Vivian Connell contributed 12 kills and a pair of blocks. Nevaeh Gaidurgis managed 10 kills. Kenzie Hunter collected 10 kills, nine digs, a block and an ace. Macy Lea posted 37 assists and eight digs. Greenley Robbins delivered 13 digs and an assist. Emilee Paul came away with five kills, four digs, a block and three aces. Anna Walker finished with four kills, three digs and an ace.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Argus Observer Online

Lady Grizzlies end near perfect season as district champions

FRUITLAND — On October 14, the Fruitland Grizzlies women’s soccer team hosted the McCall Vandals for the 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, district championship soccer game. The Lady Grizzlies had defeated the Pirates in order to compete in the championship, 8-1, whereas the Vandals defeated Weiser, 1-0 in extra time. Therefore the two teams met in the championship match, which was hosted at the higher seeded team’s field, which happened to be the Lady Grizzlies. In women’s soccer, the SRV will only be sending one team from the conference to the state tournament. Therefore, the team that was able to earn the title of district champions will be the team that represents the SRV at the 3A Idaho State Tournament.
FRUITLAND, ID
WRBI Radio

Lady Trojans soccer tournament run ends in regional finals.

No local soccer program, boys or girls, made a deeper run into the 2021 state tournament than the East Central Lady Trojans. Unfortunately, the ride ended at Saturday’s 3A regional championship to host Carmel. The fourth ranked Greyhounds beat the 18th ranked Trojans 1-0. The game’s only goal was scored...
SOCCER
fordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer ends record-setting season in regional finals

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team ended its fall 2021 season with a 5-0 loss to Urbana University High School in the IHSA Class 1A regional finals on Friday. With the loss, Fisher/GCMS finished with a season of 19-1-1, breaking the school record for most wins in a single...
HIGH SCHOOL
republic-online.com

Lady Cat volleyball ends season in substate championship match

BALDWIN CITY — The season came to an end for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team in the Class 4A substate championship game against state-ranked Baldwin on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court. Louisburg made Baldwin earn it, taking the Lady Bulldogs to three sets in the title match Saturday, Oct....
BALDWIN CITY, KS
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Lady Cavs’ Season Ends In Shutout Loss To Oakland

The Cookeville Lady Cavs fell behind 4-0 in the first half of their season-ending 5-0 loss to Oakland in the Region 4AAA semifinals. The Lady Cavs defense played with more intensity in the second half, holding the Patriots to a single goal, but they couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome the deficit.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wrwh.com

Lady Bears stumble against Milligan

(MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn.) – The Truett McConnell University women’s volleyball team traveled Saturday to face AAC foe, Milligan University, where TMU fell in three sets with a final match score of 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. The Lady Bears fell to a record of 10-16, 6-8 AAC, while the Bulldogs rose to a record of 11-14, 9-6 AAC.
SPORTS
Brenham Banner-Press

Lady Panthers sweeps Somerville, nears end of regular season play

With the postseason just a few weeks away, Burton volleyball head coach Katie Kieke said her team needs to break the habit of settling. The Lady Panthers (19-19, 9-2) have secured its spot in the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in District 26-2A with just three games left in the season following a blowout against Somerville, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12, Friday night at Burton High School.
BURTON, TX
Newport Plain Talk

Lady Eagles’ volleyball season ends at South Greene

GREENEVILLE—South Greene moved another step closer to its 13th consecutive state tournament. Once again, the region semifinal hurdle came at Cosby’s expense. The Lady Rebels defeated Cosby in straight sets in Tuesday’s Region 1-A semifinal round on Rebel Hill (25-8, 25-6, 25-9). It marked the second straight year South Greene has ended Cosby’s volleyball season in the region semifinals.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Mount Airy News

Lady Bears honor seniors

Mount Airy’s honored seven senior student-athletes prior to Thursday’s regular season finale against Alleghany. Pictured, from left: Gracie Butcher, Amelia Radford, Emma Hawks, Calissa Watson, Paxton Reece, Sofia Stafford, Kylie Hollingsworth and coach Shelby Bryant. Granite Bear Athletics. The Granite Bears’ seven members of the class of 2022 snap a...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
burlington-record.com

Lady Cougars’ softball season ends at Sterling

The Burlington Lady Cougars’ 2021 softball season came to an end in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament at Sterling Saturday, falling 13-2 to Sterling. The Lady Cougars ended the season with a 5-14 record. Three of Burlington’s five hits were for extra bases. Mayola Orrantia...
BURLINGTON, CO
Sylva Herald

Lady Mustang tennis squad ends regular season with win

Smoky Mountain’s tennis team concluded its season last week with a Mountain Seven Conference victory over East Henderson and participation in the league tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season 2-12 with an 8-1 win over East Henderson on Senior Day at Mark Watson Park. Both wins this year were over the Lady Eagles.
SYLVA, NC
Northwest Signal

Errors end Lady Tigers' season

TONTOGANY — Liberty Center’s volleyball team entered Monday’s Division III tournament-opening match against Otsego with wins in three of its last four matches. One of those wins for the Lady Tigers, a sophomore-dominant team that has shown flashes of potential throughout the season, was a five-set win over a 16-win Wauseon team.
TONTOGANY, OH
Spinal Column

Central soccer season ends with 3-0 loss to Northville in regional semifinal

Walled Lake Central’s soccer season came to an end on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 loss to Northville in a MHSAA regional semifinal game. The game, held at Novi High School, was dominated by both teams’ defenses. The Vikings were only able to muster one shot against the Mustangs, who are now undefeated in their last nine games.
NORTHVILLE, MI

