Frank and Joe Sandoval grew up in a predominantly Hispanic-American community in the small town of Silvis, Illinois, which is near the Illinois-Iowa border. They grew up on Second Street, which is only about 1.5 blocks long with 25 houses. What makes Second Street unique, however, is that more than 100 individuals from that street have served in the U.S. military. That is a higher number than any other U.S. street of similar size.

