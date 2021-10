If you're an educator based in the South Jersey area and in search of a job, you may be in luck. Truthfully, depending on where you're based within the region, you probably won't have to travel too far. A new Facebook post shared by the Somers Point School District has confirmed that they've instituted a raise in the daily pay of substitutes within the district's three schools. This could be great news for someone currently out of work who wouldn't mind taking a substitute position until something more permanent comes along.

SOMERS POINT, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO