KEANSBURG - During Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a massive redevelopment project in Keansburg, just a block from the waterfront, two words kept coming up. That city’s revival is the model for this hardscrabble borough, so much so that the developer of much of Asbury Park’s commercial district — Sackman Enterprises — was tapped to breathe life into a dilapidated stretch of property along Carr Avenue. The project, titled Baypoint, includes 700 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of restaurant, entertainment and retail space, and 1,000 parking spaces.

KEANSBURG, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO