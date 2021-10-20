CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus...

Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19: WHO

Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the COVID pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said on Thursday. The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports. Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
Frankfort Times

Japan keeps tourism freeze despite plunge in virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — Filled with pink and fuzzy things and cuddly bears, 6%DOKIDOKI, a tiny store in the heart of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, is bursting with “kawaii,” the Japanese for “cuteness.”. What it doesn’t have enough of, as in zero, are foreign tourists. And it could sure use some.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Nightmare: Going From Pandemic To Endemic

There’s a massive difference between a pandemic and an endemic, and experts weigh in when the covid pandemic could turn endemic. Vox.com is analyzing the issue and they recently posted an article about the subject. The article begins by noting the fact that the broad consensus among experts is that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
New York Post

China sees uptick in bird flu cases as experts fear more infectious strain

An uptick in bird flu cases in China this year is alarming virologists who say a more infectious strain of the potentially deadly virus could be spreading. There have been 21 human infections linked to the H5N6 strain of the bird flu in China this year – compared to the five reported in 2020, according to the World Health Organization.
CHINA
The Independent

France fishing row – latest: UK warns it will retaliate if sanctions imposed as post-Brexit tensions mount

The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to provide an adequate explanation. It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted...
EUROPE
Reuters

Universal Studios Beijing to enact virus prevention measures - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Universal Studios’ Beijing resort will enter “emergency pandemic prevention status”, Chinese state media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government, which also announced other measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing government, said at a briefing that Beijing will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

