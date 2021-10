There is plenty of evidence that humans have been harming animals for a long time. One of the really harmful things that has gotten worse only because of us is climate change and global warming, with all the factories or gas getting put out into the air 24/7. Among other things, unless we reduce the use of these things or find other ways to do everyday things with less pollution, climate change and global warming will get extraordinarily worse over the years to come. Expect for many of our well known animals and plants to become extinct.

