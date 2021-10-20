Dakota artist's piece stands where controversial sculpture sparked protests

We’re all familiar with Andy Warhol’s take on Campbell’s Chicken Soup, but I can safely say we’ve never seen chicken soup like this. New York City artist Sam Tufnell‘s new video installation, dubbed “Chicken Soup Is Not Good for the Soul,” tests the boundaries of sculpture while tackling themes surrounding consumerism, climate change and capitalism. Perhaps the most striking element of this project is that each sculpture is made entirely of real chicken soup, which Tufnell has photographed and digitally edited into an endless video stream. The footage, which looks similar to old claymation animation, documents the soup sculptures as they dissolve and then reconfigure into new forms. For instance, letters slide down into mush, only to come up again, ready for the next collapse, transforming into a different phrase or object such as the artist’s own head or an appearing still life of a bottle and rubber duckies.

