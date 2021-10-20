CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic album: Seefeel - Succour

By Future Music
MusicRadar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor their second album, the shoegazing post-rock guitar experimentalists, Seefeel, took a doomier turn. Disembodying vocals to haunted snatches, and embracing a more claustrophobic and electronic tone and tension. On their debut, 1993’s Quique, a fusion of guitars and machines was there. But a diet of post-production partying gave...

kprl.com

Classic Music at Libretto 10.18.2021

Wine, Women and song. In this case classical music. The Tilt Trio featuring Songa Lee Trio played Bach, Mendelson and music by other classical composers Saturday night at Libretto in downtown Paso Robles. Songa Lee is first chair violin with the LA Philharmonic. Her trio includes Dr. Lousie Thomas on...
creativeboom.com

Holographic soundwave artworks that visualise classic dance music albums

Titled Waveform, the gorgeous silkscreen-printed pieces visualise soundwaves generated by dance, rave, synth, and electronic music albums of British musicians including everyone from 808 State to Squarepusher. It's a passion project Alex has worked on since 2012, which has resulted in two previous successful Kickstarter campaigns to bring his artworks to life and sell.
Rolling Stone

Spoon Teases New Classic Rock-Driven Album That’s More ZZ Top Than Eric Clapton

It took a little longer than expected, but Spoon have finally announced their new album Lucifer on the Sofa, due out in February. As frontman Britt Daniel told Rolling Stone back in September 2020, the album was about 80% completed before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing the band to halt recording. While waiting to begin working on the album again, Daniel reconnected with his love of classic rock and wrote an additional batch of songs, including the album’s title track “Lucifer on the Sofa.” While Daniel was initially optimistic that the album would arrive in early 2021, the band finally finished the...
Eureka Times-Standard

Classical concert

Live classical music returns to the Humboldt State University Fulkerson Recital Hall stage on Saturday at 7 p.m. as the HSU Music Faculty presents the first Faculty Artist Series concert of the new academic year. Audiences eager to hear some of their favorite local musicians in live performance will have...
gratefulweb.com

The Band’s Classic Fourth Album, Cahoots, Celebrated With Remixed and Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition

When The Band pulled into the unfinished Bearsville Sounds Studios in Bearsville, New York in early 1971 to record Cahoots, their fourth studio album in as many years, they were still basking in the success of and acclaim for their first three history-making records. The Band’s landmark debut album, July 1968’s Music From Big Pink, drew inspiration from the American roots music melting pot of country, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, rockabilly, the honking tenor sax tradition, hymns, funeral dirges, brass band music, folk and good ol’ rock ’n’ roll to foment a timeless new style that forever changed the course of popular music. When they released their seminal eponymous second album, The Band, the following year in September 1969 – or “The Brown Album,” as it would lovingly be called – not much more was known about the reclusive group. Even so, August 1970’s Stage Fright, recorded over 12 days on the stage of the Woodstock Playhouse in upstate New York, cemented the fulfilled promise of those initial back-to-back albums that solidified The Band as one of the most exciting and revolutionary groups of the late 1960s, who were able to carry their avowed excellence directly into the 1970s without interruption.
Beach Beacon

Classic Albums Live Series returns to Clearwater with five performances

CLEARWATER — Remember when you used to listen to an entire album? Sliding the record out of the sleeve and dropping the LP onto the turntable? Lowering the tone arm and watching the needle as it connected with the vinyl?. The musicians behind Classic Albums Live Series remember. The Classic...
MusicRadar.com

Cory Wong plays Prince’s Cloud guitar at Paisley Park: “It’s really nice but it needed a setup”

Cory Wong has confirmed that he’s recorded a session at Paisley Park, the former studio complex of fellow Minneapolis funk maven Prince. In an Instagram post, Wong can be seen playing at Paisley with his regular band, which includes bassist and former Prince sideman Sonny T. What’s more, he’s wielding one of Prince’s iconic Cloud guitars, replicas of which were previously on sale at the Official Prince Store.
MusicRadar.com

See Coldplay covering Pearl Jam Vitalogy song Nothingman live in Seattle

When in Seattle it's always good to recognise the local heroes - and for Chris Martin and Coldplay that's Pearl Jam. This is not Adele singing Make You Feel My Love. That's not what you're about to see. "Because w're here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all...
MusicRadar.com

22 guitar chords every guitarist needs to know

Guitar Skills: Today, we're breaking these 22 chords into three areas – essential beginner guitar chords, folk and blues. There's plenty of inspiration here for any style and skill level though, plus audio for every chord. Tuck in!. 10 beginner guitar chords every player should start with. These are the...
MusicRadar.com

Paleman: "I was making dubstep all day every day on Reason, inspired by DMZ and Burial. It was a magic time"

Back in the early '10s, the dark, cerebral sound of early dubstep compelled a generation of forward-thinking producers to reconstruct club music in new and innovative forms. Calum Lee was at the heart of this scene, producing warped, bass-heavy rollers that thrived in the murky no-mans-land between house, dubstep and techno. After launching his own label, PLMN, in 2016, Lee's output shifted further towards the experimental, and he began working on a series of self-titled EPs that have culminated in the hallucinatory sonics of this year's PLMN005, and two EPs under a new alias, Fresnel Lens.
MusicRadar.com

The 10 best synth presets in history - and where to hear them

Preset synth patches are either a boon or a bane, depending on one's programming prowess. For many ‘serious’ synthesists, they represent something of a cop-out - easy selections of spoon-fed solutions to impress the inebriated denizens of the local Holiday Inn lounge. However, the vast majority of keyboard players depend...
MusicRadar.com

Guitar music theory made easy: minor chords

Like the major chords, minor chords are used throughout every style of music. They’re also some of the easiest shapes to play. The chances are you learned a few minor chords in your first lessons. And, like most music theory, you’ll get the hang of how minor chords work if...
MusicRadar.com

10 timeless bass guitar tones and how to recreate them

If you've ever sat down with a bass guitar, a row of effects pedals and an amp and tried to replicate the tone of a classic bassline, you'll know that it's harder than you'd think. There are so many variables, from your strings, guitar EQ, effects sequence and amplifier tone...
antiMUSIC

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a collection of previously-unreleased rarities from the newly-available 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You." The songs on the set's Lost & Found disc were from the period of the record's original release, and were recently completed and enhanced with additional vocals...
Rolling Stone

Mastodon Crush/Redeem You on ‘Hushed and Grim’

Metal? Rock? Prog? Who knows anymore. All we know is that Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. After 21 years on the job, the venerated Atlanta shredders haven’t lost a thunderous step; in fact, on their eighth album, Hushed and Grim, they’ve gained a whole new footing.  Mastodon began as an aggressive sludge-metal group that came of age in the shadow of bands like Sleep and Neurosis. That sludge-ridden “stoner” style saw a boom in the 2000s with acts such as Baroness and Torche, but Mastodon had especially unique success with their early work; so much...
MusicRadar.com

5 foolproof ways to start a guitar solo

Get your solos off to a banging start with our easy lead guitar lesson, starting with the most essential guitar scale of them all - the E minor pentatonic. Most of the ideas in our lesson use notes from this essential guitar scale so make sure to practise it before trying out the musical examples.
