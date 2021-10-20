VIDEO: Democrats negotiating spending bills
Health officials and members of the White House COVID-19 response team hold a news briefing. Rep. Jayapal: Biden's agenda being paid...www.live5news.com
Health officials and members of the White House COVID-19 response team hold a news briefing. Rep. Jayapal: Biden's agenda being paid...www.live5news.com
Two wolves and a lamb decide what’s for lunch. The america income tax payer is now a minority in America. Is that taxation without representation yet?
Trying to figure how how to turn America into another socialist failed experiment.
Comments / 8