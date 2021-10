The Eufy RoboVac X8 is a powerful, quiet, and iPath Laser Navigation system enabled robot vacuum that can detect and avoid obstacles, climb over doorsills, and has multi-floor mapping so it can be used anywhere in your home without getting lost. Its long-lasting 5,200mAh battery can clean for up to 180 minutes, and UltraPack Dust-Compression allows its bin to hold up to 600ml, so you won’t have to empty it quite as often. It works equally well on hardwood and carpet, and BoostIQ kicks in when it needs a bit more sucking power. This is a great cleaning tool, and if you get one, you won’t be disappointed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO