If you aren’t in the mood to cook a feast, first of all, we understand. Second of all, you should know that you have plenty of options. All of the spots on this guide are serving takeout specials, from mix-and-match a la carte menus to complete ready-to-eat dinners for you and your household. And if you want to actually go to a restaurant Thanksgiving this year, check out our list of 10 Great Chicago Restaurants For Thanksgiving Dinner.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO