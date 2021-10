The late autumn sky brings into view two popular open star clusters located about halfway between the constellations Perseus and Cassiopeia. The famous double star cluster in Perseus is well placed for observation near midnight this week. Viewed in a dark sky, these celestial treasures appear as one large, hazy patch about the size of two full moons. But with binoculars or a telescope, you’ll discern hundreds of glittering stars. The majority are blazing hot blue-white super giants, but sprinkled through the field of vision are the yellow and orange of smaller, cooler stars.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO