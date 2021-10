At least two people were taken into custody at a Texas university early Friday following a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant Thursday night, according to reports. The suspects were found after a manhunt and detained on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) campus by police, the El Paso Times reported. At least one person was shot at the restaurant, and a body was seen on the ground in the parking lot, FOX 14 of El Paso reported, but the condition of the victim was not immediately known.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO