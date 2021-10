On 1 April 1976, the electric bassist Jaco Pastorius joined the group Weather Report. One year later he was the talk of jazz and rock and his shooting-star career was under way – a brilliant solo debut album, six years with Weather Report, collaborative projects with high-profile artists such as Joni Mitchell and Pat Metheny, and his own dazzling Word of Mouth big band and small band projects, and then suddenly, on 21 September 1987, he was gone. In just over a decade in the public eye he had achieved more than most musicians achieve in a lifetime through a command of his instrument that literally defined the state-of-the-art. As Pat Metheny has pointed out: “It’s hard to underestimate the impact that Jaco had as a player, also as just a force in music. I can’t think of another musician who has affected more people on his or her instrument in a direct way, in modern times, as Jaco. Everywhere you go you hear traces of it, from CNN to radio commercials to big pop hits. Everywhere you turn, from different kinds of music, you hear remnants of a sound that did not exist prior to the time Jaco came on to the scene.”

