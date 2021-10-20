CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Martin boss defends £200m cash call for new Formula 1 HQ

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Martin’s boss has defended plans to tap the public for £200m to build his Formula One team’s new headquarters, claiming his “big bank balance” will ensure investors are not left short-changed. Lawrence Stroll said launching a retail bond would allow fans and employees to own a slice of...

