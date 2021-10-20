CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX’s next Crew Dragon astronaut mission settles on Halloween launch

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially moving forward 24 hours from October 31st to October 30th, SpaceX’s next Crew Dragon astronaut mission has slipped back to its initial Halloween launch date. Again scheduled to lift off around 2:21 am EDT (UTC-4) on Halloween morning, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are on track...

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Palm Beach Interactive

Halloween rocket launch in Florida: How to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-3 on your phone, tablet, TV

SpaceX Crew-3 Commercial Crew will soon be well on their way to outer space — on Halloween. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch at 2:21 a.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 31 with an instantaneous launch window from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. U.S. Space Force's weather squadron predicts an 80% "go" for liftoff. A storm system lingering over Florida this week should move far enough away by then to mostly clear the skies for Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon.
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX rolls Raptor Vacuum engines to launch pad for Starship’s next tests

For the second time, SpaceX is gearing up to install a full six Raptor engines on the first orbital-class Starship prototype. This time around, though, there’s reason to believe that the preparations SpaceX is making aren’t a false start and could culminate in one or several record-breaking Starship static fires as early as next week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch third ISS crew rotation mission for NASA

SpaceX’s third operational mission with NASA of their Crew Dragon vehicle, Crew-3, is planning to take flight early Halloween morning. This mission will carry four astronauts, three NASA and one ESA, to the International Space Station with additional supplies and experiments. Learn more about the launch and view updates on Crew-3’s status below.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Toilet issue with Crew Dragon capsule will be fixed before launch

SpaceX is getting ready to launch another Crew Dragon to send astronauts to the ISS this weekend. The fact that the Crew Dragon had a toilet aboard is something that many didn’t know until the Inspiration4 mission that sent an all civilian crew into space. On that mission, SpaceX confirmed that an alarm did go off, indicating an issue with the toilet aboard the spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Awaits Launch

A close-up view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical with the Crew Dragon atop for the Crew-3 mission at Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during sunrise on Oct. 28, 2021. Also in view is the crew access arm. A four-person crew will launch aboard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
teslarati.com

SpaceX Dragon, Falcon 9 rocket roll out to pad for first launch in six weeks

SpaceX has rolled a Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 to the launch pad for the rocket’s first launch in more than six weeks. Continuing an extremely unusual downtick in launches in the second half of 2021, SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission is nevertheless scheduled to launch three NASA astronauts and one ESA astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than (NET) 2:21 am EDT (06:21 UTC) on October 31st. Having fixed a minor toilet issue discovered during Crew Dragon’s private Inspiration4 astronaut launch last month, SpaceX and NASA were still in the process of qualifying the redesign as of October 25th.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA to reveal new Jupiter atmosphere discovery Thursday. How to watch live.

NASA will hold a briefing Thursday (Oct. 28) with fresh information about how the atmosphere of Jupiter works beneath the giant planet's colorful clouds. You can watch the event live at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on this page, courtesy of NASA Television, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, the NASA website and the agency's social media channels. You'll see heavy participation from folks involved in the Juno mission, which is investigating Jovian weather processes from up close.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

SpaceX’s newest Crew Dragon now sports NASA’s iconic Worm logo

SpaceX moved the Falcon 9 rocket with its Crew Dragon Endurance to LC-39A ahead of its Crew-3 launch. The brand new Dragon spacecraft now sports NASA’s Worm logo just above its Super-Draco abort engines. Crew-3’s Dragon capsule that will carry them to the International Space Station arrived at the launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX rideshare program beats small rockets for Emirati launch contract

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) space agency has contracted with SpaceX to launch a domestically-built Earth observation satellite on a Falcon 9 rideshare mission. Known as MBZ SAT, the ~700 kg (~1550 lb) spacecraft will be the second domestic imaging satellite (mostly) built by the UAE itself and, among several other upgrades, will nearly double its resolving power from KhalifaSat’s 0.7m/pixel to ~0.4m/pixel – not far off from the unclassified state of the art. To develop such an advanced domestic capability is no small task and based on similarly sized and capable spacecraft from the US and Europe, MBZ SAT development and the first flightworthy satellite could easily cost $100 million or more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Crew Dragon versus Starliner: How the Boeing and SpaceX spacecraft compare

Crew Dragon and the Starliner. Two space capsules, both alike in dignity, but with plenty of differences between them, starting with their manufacturers — SpaceX and Boeing. But let’s start with the similarities: The two spacecraft are both reusable space capsule designs capable of seating up to seven crew and ferrying cargo to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station (ISS). Boeing and SpaceX are also both contractors under NASA’s Commerical Crew Program.
HAWTHORNE, CA
NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts En Route to Kennedy Space Center

The astronauts who will fly on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station are now on their way to the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they will begin final preparations for launch. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space...
