Thursday showers to pick back up, cooling down afterwards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm with highs near normal in the low-to-mid 60s - but things cool back down going into the latter half of the work week!. Thursday will warrant an umbrella as on and off showers will be expected for much of the day! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy southeasterly winds. More scattered showers will be likely heading into tonight and early Friday morning. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! Like a broken record, Saturday will also see more scattered showers, though intensity will be much less and will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but low-level clouds will linger for most of the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Localized amounts of just over an inch are also possible. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday morning as well as Friday afternoon. Saturday evening could have some light drizzle possible as low clouds slowly leave, but drier air should eventually move that along with the clouds out of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Halloween plans look to be good Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October along with decreasing clouds.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO