Thursday showers to pick back up, cooling down afterwards

By Mathieu Mondro
WNEM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday has been going well so far and that you've stayed dry with this morning's rain! There's a lull in activity right now, but showers will pick back up heading through the afternoon hours. We also have a substantial cooldown after this...

www.wnem.com

WCPO

More rain ahead right into the weekend

A stubborn rainmaker will continue the onslaught of rain for Friday and more is on track into the weekend. However, there is a change for Halloween. So, this same area of low pressure will be around right into Friday night football. The wet weather will not be as heavy as what fell on Thursdayand will come more in waves.
WFMJ.com

Showers return overnight Thursday, soggy Friday forecast

After an overcast day Wednesday, Thursday will see some filtered sunshine during the first half of the day. Clouds will start to thicken around midday. The second half of Thursday's forecast will look pretty overcast. Despite the thickening clouds coverage, temperatures will still be able to rise to an above average high. Rain will return overnight and into the early hours of Friday morning.
WBKO

Showers begin Thursday, continue into Halloween weekend!

Wednesday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, but rain will move into the region as we head into the latter half of the work week!. Though Tuesday and Wednesday are dry, things will become unsettled as we head into the latter half of the work week!
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Windy and cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are done with the rain but, it will be windy and cool for Thursday. Clouds may linger for much of the day in eastern Nebraska with more sunshine in central and western parts of the state. Clearing skies for tonight and chilly and still blustery. Sunshine on Friday but, still breezy and cool.
LINCOLN, NE
WBKO

Breezy and cloudy with on and off showers Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm with highs near normal in the low-to-mid 60s - but things cool back down going into the latter half of the work week!. Thursday will warrant an umbrella as on and off showers will be expected for much of the day! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy southeasterly winds. More scattered showers will be likely heading into tonight and early Friday morning. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! Like a broken record, Saturday will also see more scattered showers, though intensity will be much less and will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but low-level clouds will linger for most of the day with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a third of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Localized amounts of just over an inch are also possible. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday morning as well as Friday afternoon. Saturday evening could have some light drizzle possible as low clouds slowly leave, but drier air should eventually move that along with the clouds out of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Halloween plans look to be good Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October along with decreasing clouds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WNEM

Staying dry Thursday, rain returns tonight

More rain will move back into the picture starting tonight and staying into Friday. Past that, the weekend is looking quite alright, especially for Halloween!. After midnight is when we'll start to look out for rain moving in. Showers will fill in from the south, all on the northern edge of a swath of rain from a low pressure system. The low itself will not track through Michigan, rather, the Ohio River Valley. By sunrise Friday there will be occasional showers in the region, especially in the southern half of the viewing area.
WTOK-TV

Clouds, wind, cool, and showers sums up the next day or so

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re behind a cold front, so cooler air will continue to slide into our area with highs staying in the 60s. However, a tightly wound Low pressure area will lead to breezy conditions for us today with gusts over 25mph. Sumter and Choctaw counties have a Wind Advisory because winds could gust as high as 40mph. So, make sure loose items outside on your property are secured or brought inside. It’ll stay gusty into Friday also.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE

