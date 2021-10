European football’s governing body Uefa has been warned it should expect to lose around three billion euro (£2.6bn) if the World Cup was held every two years.Proposals led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now Fifa’s chief of global football development, would reshape the international football calendar.Fifa’s plans include a men’s tournament every June, mandatory 25-day rest periods for players after their involvement in tournaments, and cutting the number of qualifying matches and the number of international breaks during a season.Closing the gap between World Cups from four years to two, however, has met with widespread opposition, including from the...

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO