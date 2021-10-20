CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eve: Hip-Hop is full of clones these days

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEve says there are "a lot of clones" in hip-hop these days. The 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' rapper was a major player in the late-90s and early-2000s hip-hop scene, and while she has insisted there are "some dope artists" out there, she feels there is a lack of "uniqueness" like...

