Alicia Keys is returning to the music scene, just a year after the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia. Her upcoming double album, KEYS, will feature two types of songs: “original versions [which are] laidback piano vibes,” produced by herself and “unlocked versions [which are] upbeat, drums, level up vibes,” produced by herself and co-produced by Mike Will Made-It. The album is slated for release on Dec. 10. She explained, “The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming. The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample The Originals to create a whole other sonic...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO