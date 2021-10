For those who love both premium whisky and the element of surprise, the experts at Liquor Loot have devised the perfect gift. Launching just in time for the holidays, their 2021 Whisky Loot Advent Calendar and 2021 Whisky Loot Collectors Edition Advent Calendar are even better than one would want them to be. Filled to the brim with choice expressions, each one delivers epic variety and no shortage of exquisite taste. And it doesn’t just stop at whisky… If you know a gin lover and find yourself stuck for a gift idea, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find they have a Gin Advent Calendar too! Act now and you can still score one for a discounted Early Bird price.

DRINKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO