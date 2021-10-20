CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists battle high costs, travel curbs to make climate talks

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

(Reuters) – Nigerian climate activist Goodness Dickson thought being invited to take part in the U.N. climate summit in Scotland meant he would have no trouble attending. But the high cost of hotels, COVID-19 travel curbs and quarantine rules have left Dickson and other activists from developing countries concerned that their...

New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

At Glasgow climate summit spotlight on biggest emitter China

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): At the upcoming Glasgow climate summit the spotlight will be on China, which is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gas. (GHG). The 13 day-long conference is scheduled to begin on October 31. Fabien Baussart, writing in a blog post of The Times of...
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

United Nations rejects youth activist climate petition

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child declined to rule on a complaint filed by youth activists from twelve countries. The young adults claimed that Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey have violated children’s rights by failing to control carbon emissions, despite knowing about the perils of climate change. The panel told the activists that they should have brought their cases to national courts.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Keene Sentinel

A high-tech, low-cost push to track sharks, rhinos and other species amid climate change

Paul Clerkin makes his living roaming the oceans in search of obscure shark species. At 36, he’s already discovered more than a dozen. He has a somewhat different goal with his current target, a mysterious, deep-sea recluse called a megamouth. Clerkin wants to tag one with a tracker and tiny camera to record its every move and shed light on key unknowns about the species.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Environment activists will head to Cop26 on ‘climate train’

A group of around 500 people will head from Amsterdam to Glasgow on a specially chartered train. A group of environmental activists from around Europe will head to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on board a specially chartered “climate train”. Around 500 people, who will also include representatives of the...
TRAFFIC
Derrick

Activists scale government building in climate protest

LONDON (AP) — Climate activists in hard hats scaled a U.K. government building Tuesday, unfurling a banner demanding that countries attending the upcoming U.N. climate conference invest in plant-based alternatives to meat. The activists campaigning for Animal Rebellion climbed between 10 meters and 20 meters (32 feet to 65 feet)...
PROTESTS
mix929.com

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to UK, Italy for climate talks

(Reuters) – The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, will travel to London on Oct. 26 to continue talks with counterparts from China on efforts to address the climate crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Kerry will then travel to Rome on Oct. 30 to join...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More people than ever before worried humans are ruining the planet, finds six-year global study

Across the world, people of all ages, genders, educational and cultural backgrounds are overwhelmingly concerned about the climate crisis, research shared exclusively with The Independent shows.Over the past six years, more than 181,000 people in 20 countries have been asked about the climate crisis in the largest study of its kind.On the cusp of the United Nations Cop26 summit, where global leaders must negotiate more meaningful and critical climate action, the findings reveal that an ever-growing number worry about the damage being done to the planet. Among the findings:Some 78 per cent of people worry about human-driven damage...
ADVOCACY
China submits updated climate pledges to UN ahead of Glasgow talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to fight climate change, a UN registry showed on Thursday, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of key climate talks in Glasgow. The submission documents, published on the website of the UN Framework Convention on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

4 key issues to watch as world leaders prepare for the Glasgow climate summit

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland’s industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It’s a fitting host for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. I’ve been involved in climate negotiations for several years as a former senior U.N. official and will be in Glasgow for the talks starting Oct. 31, 2021. As negotiations get underway, here’s what to watch for. Ambition At the Paris climate conference in 2015, countries...
ENVIRONMENT
Scientists urge Congo donors to oppose lifting of logging moratorium

DAKAR (Reuters) – More than two dozen scientists on Thursday urged donors to Democratic Republic of Congo’s forests sector to consider suspending financing if the country’s government goes ahead with plans to lift a moratorium on new industrial logging concessions. Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba announced plans in July to lift...
AFRICA
AFP

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity -- the amount of emissions per unit of economic output -- by more than 65 percent. Analysts said these amounted to minor improvements on China's existing plan and were far from sufficient from the country responsible for more than a quarter of all carbon pollution. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions in order to limit temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to strive for a safer 1.5-C warming cap.
INDIA
The Independent

China to hit peak emissions by 2030 under newly updated climate policies ahead of Cop26

China has published its updated climate policies immediately ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Amid fears the world’s most polluting nation would fail to update its existing commitments to rein in emissions, the updated plans formalise pledges the country has already made, but offer little that is new.These include the country’s 2060 net zero target, which was announced in September 2020, and a new confirmation that the country will seek to hit peak emissions by 2030, rather than around that date, as it had previously suggested.In the introduction to a statement setting out the country’s formal “nationally determined contributions”, however,...
ENVIRONMENT

