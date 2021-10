The British ambassador to Afghanistan repeatedly warned Dominic Raab that Kabul would swiftly fall into Taliban hands, diplomatic cables have revealed, despite the Foreign Office claiming the takeover came as a surprise.Newly uncovered telegrams show Sir Laurie Bristow emphasised the Islamist militant group was seizing cities across Afghanistan and was on the brink of taking back total control of the country.Mr Raab, then foreign secretary, has previously been accused of being “asleep at the wheel” amid the Taliban surge. A leaked report seen by The Independent revealed last month he was warned more than three weeks before the fall of...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO