Mediafly Announces Integrations With Slack And Gong, Further Enhances Digital Selling Experience

This is a game-changer for anyone looking to connect with their audience in real-time on WhatsApp, the world’s largest personal communications platform with 2 Billion users. Factoreal has released WhatsApp Channel Support in their all-in-one digital marketing automation platform to boost customer engagement and response time. WhatsApp Business gives companies a way to engage in two-way messaging with customers through an app they’re likely already using for everyday chat conversations. In today’s omnichannel world of texts, chats, posts, and tweets, consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses the same way they connect with their family and friends.

