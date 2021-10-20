CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Author Correction: High-performance symmetric supercapacitors based on carbon nanotube/graphite nanofiber nanocomposites

By Yongsheng Zhou
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-27460-8, published online 13 June 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, underÂ subheading "Electrochemical performance of CNTs/GNFs in organic electrolyte",. "The galvanostatic charge-discharge (GCD) curves measured at different current densities from 0.5 to 10"‰A"‰gâˆ’1Â show good symmetry and...

scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
Author Correction: Determination of the electronic transport in type separated carbon nanotubes thin films doped with gold nanocrystals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96307-6, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results and discussion, under the subheading 'Electrical transport investigation',. "The electronic transport in our samples has been tested by four common theoretical models: Fluctuation Induced Tunneling (FIT)33, 3- and...
Controlled growth of a single carbon nanotube on an AFM probe

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 80 (2021) Cite this article. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) can be used as atomic force microscopy (AFM) tips for high-resolution scanning due to their small diameter, high aspect ratio and outstanding wear resistance. However, previous approaches for fabricating CNT probes are complex and poorly controlled. In this paper, we introduce a simple method to selectively fabricate a single CNT on an AFM tip by controlling the trigger threshold to adjust the amount of growth solution attached to the tip. The yield rate is over 93%. The resulting CNT probes are suitable in length, without the need for a subsequent cutting process. We used the CNT probe to scan the complex nanostructure with a high aspect ratio, thereby solving the long-lasting problem of mapping complex nanostructures.
Orion Reports on Coloristic Performance of Carbon Black in Powder Coatings

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (Luxembourg), a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black has released a study on coloristic properties of carbon black in powder coatings. The research was released at the Powder Coating Summit in September in Columbus, Ohio. The study was conducted using carbon black in an epoxy-polyester hybrid and polyester system with HAA and TGIC crosslinkers.
Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
Hybrid strategy of graphene/carbon nanotube hierarchical networks for highly sensitive, flexible wearable strain sensors

One-dimensional and two-dimensional materials are widely used to compose the conductive network atop soft substrate to form flexible strain sensors for several wearable electronic applications. However, limited contact area and layer misplacement hinder the rapid development of flexible strain sensors based on 1D or 2D materials. To overcome these drawbacks above, we proposed a hybrid strategy by combining 1D carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and 2D graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), and the developed strain sensor based on CNT-GNP hierarchical networks showed remarkable sensitivity and tenability. The strain sensor can be stretched in excess of 50% of its original length, showing high sensitivity (gauge factor 197 at 10% strain) and tenability (recoverable after 50% strain) due to the enhanced resistive behavior upon stretching. Moreover, the GNP-CNT hybrid thin film shows highly reproducible response for more than 1000 loading cycles, exhibiting long-term durability, which could be attributed to the GNPs conductive networks significantly strengthened by the hybridization with CNTs. Human activities such as finger bending and throat swallowing were monitored by the GNP-CNT thin film strain sensor, indicating that the stretchable sensor could lead to promising applications in wearable devices for human motion monitoring.
Carbon nanotube-based sensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins

(Nanowerk News) Using specialized carbon nanotubes, MIT engineers have designed a novel sensor that can detect SARS-CoV-2 without any antibodies, giving a result within minutes. Their new sensor is based on technology that can quickly generate rapid and accurate diagnostics, not just for Covid-19 but for future pandemics, the researchers say.
Author Correction: Global regulation of methane emission from natural lakes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-36519-5, published online 22 January 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading 'CH4Â emission and its dependency on the methodology',. "However, for the cases where all three emission pathways were estimated for the same lake, all the...
Author Correction: Weather constraints on global drone flyability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91325-w, published online 08 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Data 1, where all the flyability values for global cities were extracted incorrectly. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. As the result of the errors, statistics quoted...
Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
Covid test based on carbon nanotubes gives results in minutes

MIT engineers have designed a novel sensor that uses carbon nanotubes to detect Covid-19 within minutes in patients who do not have any antibodies. The new sensor is based on technology that could be quickly adapted to generate rapid and accurate diagnostics for future pandemics as well, the researchers said.
Enhanced efficiency in hollow core electrospun nanofiber-based organic solar cells

Over the last decade, nanotechnology and nanomaterials have attracted enormous interest due to the rising number of their applications in solar cells. A fascinating strategy to increase the efficiency of organic solar cells is the use of tailor-designed buffer layers to improve the charge transport process. High-efficiency bulk heterojunction (BHJ) solar cells have been obtained by introducing hollow core polyaniline (PANI) nanofibers as a buffer layer. An improved power conversion efficiency in polymer solar cells (PSCs) was demonstrated through the incorporation of electrospun hollow core PANI nanofibers positioned between the active layer and the electrode. PANI hollow nanofibers improved buffer layer structural properties, enhanced optical absorption, and induced a more balanced charge transfer process. Solar cell photovoltaic parameters also showed higher open-circuit voltage (+"‰40.3%) and higher power conversion efficiency (+"‰48.5%) than conventional architecture BHJ solar cells. Furthermore, the photovoltaic cell developed achieved the highest reported efficiency value ever reached for an electrospun fiber-based solar cell (PCE"‰="‰6.85%). Our results indicated that PANI hollow core nanostructures may be considered an effective material for high-performance PSCs and potentially applicable to other fields, such as fuel cells and sensors.
Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
Author Correction: TMEM151A variants cause paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00322-w Published online 13 September 2021. In the original publication of this "Correspondence"1, we made some mistakes in the annotation of genotypes in Fig. 1a. The correct genotypes in Family 2 are as follows: II1 (+/+), II2 (NA), II3 (+/+), II4 (p.C125X), and II5 (+/+). In addition, a half round...
Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY

