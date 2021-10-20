CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Genetic analysis by targeted next-generation sequencing and novel variation identification of maple syrup urine disease in Chinese Han population

By Xiaohua Fang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98357-2, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the author names, which was incorrectly given as Xiaohua Fang,Â Xiaofan Zhu,Â Yin Feng,Â Ying Bai,Â Xuechao Zhao,Â Xiangdong KongÂ &Â Ning Liu. The original Article...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Reports#Genetic Analysis#Maple Syrup Urine Disease#Chinese#Han#Xiangdong Kong#The Creative Commons
Smithonian

New Research Suggests Human-Like Footprints in Crete Date to 6.05 Million Years Ago

The oldest known human-like footprints may be even older than previously believed, reports Jacinta Bowler for Science Alert. New research suggests the controversial fossilized imprints, found on the Greek island of Crete in 2002, are around 6.05 million years old. Originally dated to 5.7 million years ago, the 50 footprints...
SCIENCE
Innovate Long Island

For ‘ancient DNA’ researchers, ethics never go extinct

Every human being deserves respect – even humans who walked the Earth 10,000 years ago. So says an international assemblage of modern-day scientists – more than 60 scholars from 31 countries – who have created a set of “ethical guidelines” determining best practices for collecting and analyzing ancient DNA specimens.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Repeats in the genetic code underlie some human variation

Researchers found that differences in repeats of DNA explain substantial variations in height, kidney function, hair curl, and blood lipids. Such repeats in the genetic code may also play a role in other human traits, including the risk for—and outcomes of—disease. Variations in the human genome—the complete set of human...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Could Be The Most Detailed Close-Up Images of Living Bacteria Taken to Date

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked.   And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before.   Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Exome sequencing and analysis of 454,787 UK Biobank participants

A major goal in human genetics is to use natural variation to understand the phenotypic consequences of altering each protein-coding gene in the genome. Here we used exome sequencing1 to explore protein altering variants and their consequences in 454,787 UK Biobank study participants2. We identified 12 million coding variants, including ~1 million loss-of-function and ~1.8 million deleterious missense variants. When these were tested for association with 3,994 health-related traits, we found 564 genes with trait associations at P≤2.18x10-11. Rare variant associations were enriched in GWAS loci, but most (91%) were independent of common variant signals. We discover several risk-increasing associations with traits related to liver disease, eye disease and cancer, among others, as well as novel risk-lowering associations for hypertension (SLC9A3R2), diabetes (MAP3K15, FAM234A) and asthma (SLC27A3). Six genes were associated with brain imaging phenotypes, including two involved in neural development (GBE1, PLD1). 81% of signals available and powered for replication were confirmed in an independent cohort; furthermore, association signals were generally consistent across European, Asian and African ancestry individuals. We illustrate the ability of exome sequencing to identify novel gene-trait associations, elucidate gene function, and pinpoint effector genes underlying GWAS signals at scale.
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: The cardiac molecular setting of metabolic syndrome in pigs reveals disease susceptibility and suggests mechanisms that exacerbate COVID-19 outcomes in patients

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Frank W. Sellke which was incorrectly given as Frank W. Selke. The original Article has been corrected. Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery and, The Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, RI, 02903,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of O-glycoforms of the IgA1 hinge region by sequential deglycosylation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57510-z, published online 20 January 2020. The Competing interests section in this Article was incomplete. "M. B. Renfrow and J. Novak are co-founders and co-owners of and consultants for Reliant Glycosciences, LLC and co-inventors on the US patent application 14/318,082 (assigned to UAB Research Foundation that distributes royalties to the inventors). The other authors declare no competing interests."
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Temelimab: A Novel Disease-Modifying Agent for Diabetes Management

Temelimab is a recombinant humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks the HERV-W protein, which is associated with the pathology of autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. New disease state-modifying therapies could be on the way for management of type 1 diabetes. The autoimmune disease, which affects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Validation of lipid-related therapeutic targets for coronary heart disease prevention using human genetics

Drug target Mendelian randomization (MR) studies use DNA sequence variants in or near a gene encoding a drug target, that alter the target's expression or function, as a tool to anticipate the effect of drug action on the same target. Here we apply MR to prioritize drug targets for their causal relevance for coronary heart disease (CHD). The targets are further prioritized using independent replication, co-localization, protein expression profiles and data from the British National Formulary and clinicaltrials.gov. Out of the 341 drug targets identified through their association with blood lipids (HDL-C, LDL-C and triglycerides), we robustly prioritize 30 targets that might elicit beneficial effects in the prevention or treatment of CHD, including NPC1L1 and PCSK9, the targets of drugs used in CHD prevention. We discuss how this approach can be generalized to other targets, disease biomarkers and endpoints to help prioritize and validate targets during the drug development process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The identification and characterization of a selected SAM-dependent methyltransferase ribozyme that is present in natural sequences

RNA methylations contribute to a wide range of cellular functions. Cellular RNAs are usually methylated by protein methyltransferases using S-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAM) as a cofactor. Here we report the in vitro selection of a 33-nucleotide SAM-dependent methyltransferase ribozyme RNA from a randomized sequence. Detection and mapping of the methyl group on the RNA demonstrates site-specific methylation of the N7 position of guanine by SAM. The ribozyme is active over a wide range of pH and temperatures and is robust compared to protein enzymes. The ribozyme structures in the presence and absence of SAM show a dramatic local conformational change associated with cofactor binding. The ribozyme motif was found to be distributed in nature, and candidate sequences were shown to be active in vitro. The discovery of this ribozyme that uses the cofactor SAM to specifically methylate RNA opens up the possibility that methyltransferase ribozymes may contribute to cellular RNA methylation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy