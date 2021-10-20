CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snails associated with the coral-killing sponge Terpios hoshinota in Okinawa Island, Japan

By Hideyuki Yamashiro
Cover picture for the articleTerpios hoshinota is a thin encrusting sponge that overgrows live scleractinian corals and it is linked to coral loss in many reefs. However, our knowledge of the species associated with this sponge species is poor. During a periodical survey of T. hoshinota in 2020, we found tiny snails crawling on the...

