Chemistry

A numerical study on the effect of CO addition for methane explosion reaction kinetics in confined space

By Jingyan Wang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo explore the influence of the CO2 volume fraction on methane explosion in confined space over wide equivalent ratios, the explosion temperature, the explosion pressure, the concentration of the important free radicals, and the concentration of the catastrophic gas generated after the explosion in confined space were studied. Meanwhile, the elementary...

www.nature.com

CBS News

U.K. researchers study genetic link to methane emissions in cattle, key to reducing greenhouse gases

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and reducing its emissions is one of the most important keys to curbing global warming. Cows are one of the main offenders, but experiments are proving that their level of gassiness is determined by genetics. CBS News’ Mark Phillips spoke to researchers hoping that breeding cows with the right genes could prove a cost-effective way to reduce cattle methane emissions by as much as 50%.
ENVIRONMENT
University of Arkansas

NSF Awards $256,000 to Study Effects of Climate Change on Arctic Watersheds

The National Science Foundation awarded more than $256,000 to study the effects of climate change on Arctic watersheds in the Aklavik Range of the Northwest Territories, Canada. Jill Marshall, assistant professor of geosciences, will serve as co-principal investigator with Marisa Palucis and Justin Strauss, assistant professors of earth sciences at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dartmouth

Biology Team Studies Climate’s ‘Hidden’ Effects

Organisms at the base of the aquatic food web may be hidden from sight, but they are just as sensitive to climate change as other plant and animal life, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. “Climate change causes food quality to deteriorate at the lowest level of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental study on the explosion characteristics of hydrogen-methane premixed gas in complex pipe networks

To explore the overpressure evolution laws and flame propagation characteristics in complex pipe networks after the addition of hydrogen to methane, we experimentally studied the explosive pressure wave and flame wave propagation laws for three different premixed gas mixtures with hydrogen-methane concentrations of 0, 10% and 20% when the equivalence ratio was 1. Experimental results indicate that the maximum explosion overpressure of the premixed gas increases with increasing distance from the explosion source, and it shows a gradually decreasing trend. In the complex pipe network, an overpressure zone is formed in the B"“E"“H and D"“E sections of the network. The flame temperature is superimposed with the superimposition of the pressure, showing a trend of first increasing, then decreasing, then increasing, and finally decreasing in the complex pipe network. The flame arrival time increases with increasing distance, and the maximum flame speed shows a decreasing trend. The peak overpressure and maximum flame velocity of the premixed gas under a hydrogen volume fraction of 20% are 1.266Â MPa and 168Â m/s. The experimental research results could provide important theoretical guidelines for the prevention and control of fuel gas explosions in urban pipe networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Imports drive forest loss

The notion of 'unequal exchange' between nations was applied by researchers at Stony Brook and the University of South Florida to analyse whether China was in fact externalising the impacts of its increased consumption onto other countries. As China has nearly a fifth of the world's population but only 9% of the planet's arable land, researchers examined its soybean (of which China is the world's largest consumer), beef and palm oil imports against the forest cover of 82 countries considered to be peripheral or semi-peripheral in the global economy.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-pressure thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an important, commonly used pressure medium and pressure calibrant in diamond-anvil cell (DAC) experiments. Its thermal conductivity at high pressure"“temperature (P"“T) conditions is a critical parameter to model heat conduction and temperature distribution within an NaCl-loaded DAC. Here we couple ultrafast optical pump-probe methods with the DAC to study thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase to 66 GPa at room temperature. Using an externally-heated DAC, we further show that thermal conductivity of NaCl-B1 phase follows a typical Tâˆ’1 dependence. The high P"“T thermal conductivity of NaCl enables us to confirm the validity of Leibfried-SchlÃ¶mann equation, a commonly used model for the P"“T dependence of thermal conductivity, over a large compression range (~"‰35% volume compression in NaCl-B1 phase, followed by"‰~"‰20% compression in the polymorphic B2 phase). The compressional velocities of NaCl-B1 and B2 phase both scale approximately linearly with density, indicating the applicability of Birch's law to NaCl within the density range we study. Our findings offer critical insights into the dominant physical mechanism of phonon transport in NaCl, as well as important data that significantly enhance the accuracy of modeling the spatiotemporal evolution of temperature within an NaCl-loaded DAC.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Curbing fossil fuels and a look inside cells — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The importance of electrode interfaces and interphases for rechargeable metal batteries

Rechargeable metal batteries are one of the most investigated electrochemical energy storage system at academic and industrial level because of their possibility to store higher energy compared to their counterparts employing carbonÂ as an anodeÂ material. However, to produce reliable and durable metal batteries, it is of paramount importance to understand and circumvent (or ultimately overcome) the issues associated with the chemically reactive, ionically blocking and mechanically unstable interfaces and interphases of the metal electrode. Here, recent progress and the future perspectiveÂ of this field are discussedÂ from a physicochemical perspective while, at the same time, fundamentally relevantÂ questionsÂ are raised.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of surface treatments on flux tunable transmon qubits

One of the main limitations in state-of-the art solid-state quantum processors is qubit decoherence and relaxation due to noise from adsorbates on surfaces, impurities at interfaces, and material defects. For the field to advance towards full fault-tolerant quantum computing, a better understanding of these microscopic noise sources is therefore needed. Here, we use an ultra-high vacuum package to study the impact of vacuum loading, UV-light exposure, and ion irradiation treatments on relaxation and coherence times, as well as slow parameter fluctuations of flux tunable superconducting transmon qubits. The treatments studied do not significantly impact the relaxation rate Î“1 and the echo decay rate \({{{\Gamma }}}_{2,{{{\rm{SS}}}}}^{{{{\rm{e}}}}}\) at the sweet spot, except for Ne ion bombardment which reduces Î“1. In contrast, flux noise parameters are improved by removing magnetic adsorbates from the chip surfaces with UV-light and NH3 treatments. Additionally, we demonstrate that SF6 ion bombardment can be used to adjust qubit frequencies in situ and post-fabrication without affecting qubit relaxation and coherence times at the sweet spot.
COMPUTERS

