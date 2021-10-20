Vitamin D epimers are associated with circulating haemoglobin levels independently of C-reactive protein

Low birthweight (LBW) is a worldwide problem that particularly affects developing countries. However, limited information is available on its magnitude in rural area of Burkina Faso. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of low birthweight and to identify its associated factors in Nanoro health district. A secondary analysis of data collected during a cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the prevalence of low birthweight in Nanoro health and demographic surveillance system area (HDSS). Maternal characteristics extracted from antenatal care books or by interview, completed by malaria diagnosis were examined through a multi-level logistic regression to estimate odd-ratios of association with low birthweight. Significance level was set at 5%. Of the 291 neonates examined, the prevalence of low birthweight was 12%. After adjustment for socio-demographic, obstetric and malaria prevention variables, being primigravid (OR"‰="‰8.84, [95% CI: 3.72"“21.01]), or multigravid with history of stillbirth (OR"‰="‰5.03, [95% CI: 1.54"“16.40]), as well as the lack of long-lasting insecticide treated bed net use by the mother the night preceding the admission for delivery (OR"‰="‰2.5, [95% CI: 1.1"“5.9]) were significantly associated with neonate low birthweight. The number of antenatal visits however did notÂ confer any direct benefit on birthweight status within this study area. The prevalence of low birthweight was high in the study area and represents an important public health problem in Burkina Faso. In light of these results, a redefinition of the content of the antenatal care package is needed.

