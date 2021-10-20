Crews respond to fire at Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a Providence business early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the I Love Mexico Bar and Grille on Smith Street around 3:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the building at the time or if there was any damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

12 News has reached out for more information, check back for updates.

