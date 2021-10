The Haunting has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. For a limited time, you will be able to play some Halloween themed game modes, get your hands on some spooky cosmetics, and more. In addition, a new weapon has been introduced into the submachine gun category, named the LAPA. In order to unlock the gun, you are required to complete one of two sets of nine challenges, available in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. If you prefer, you can purchase a blueprint of the gun from the in-game store. As you level up the LAPA, you will be able to unlock the attachments required to build a powerful class in Black Ops Cold War.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO