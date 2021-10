Award recognizes consulting work for Kentucky’s Department for Public Health and Cabinet for Health and Family Services response to COVID-19 Deloitte Digital today announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Cloud Solution: Service Cloud category. The award focused on Deloitte Digital’s steadfast leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem due to its work to streamline information sharing and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO