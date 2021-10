The gold market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the same resistance barrier that we have tested over the last couple of trading days. All things been equal, the market is likely to go looking towards the resistance area that extends all the way to the $1835 level. Any signs of exhaustion in this area will more than likely get sold into, but if we were to break above the $1835 level, then it will more than likely send this market much higher. In fact, which could have this suddenly looking like a “buy-and-hold” type of situation.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO