With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO