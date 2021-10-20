CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Strange body temperature swings

By Soundbox Posts:
digitalspy.com
 9 days ago

I don't really like asking medical questions here as doctors are supposed to be the 'go to' but I have found on the times I have gone, its good to be concise rather than just giving a range of symptoms which they then will need to ask me questions about in...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She had the mental capacity of a five-year-old': Paris Fury reveals her sister Romain, 36, was left with brain damage after contracting whooping cough when she was six weeks old

Paris Fury has revealed her sister Romain has the mental capacity of a 'five-year-old' after she developed whooping cough when she was six weeks old. The wife of boxer Tyson Fury shared her secret family heartache in her new memoir Love and Fury, explaining she was left with brain damage after battling the disease as an infant.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Forum
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
People

Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

Former pro wrestler Jimmy Rave said doctors were forced to amputate both his legs after he contracted MRSA, months after he underwent surgery to have his left arm amputated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MRSA, also known as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a staph infection caused by bacteria that doesn't respond well to antibiotics. It's typically spread in healthcare facilities but can also be transferred through skin-to-skin contact and is common among the high school wrestling community, according to the Mayo Clinic.
COMBAT SPORTS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy