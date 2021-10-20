CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China Xianyou's classical craft furniture accelerates steps towards internationalization

By Xinhua Silk Road
Brenham Banner-Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- A furniture dealer in Houston of the United States...

www.brenhambanner.com

Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
POLITICS
Axios

How unheeded warnings about China are now hurting Chinese Canadians

For years Canadian officials prioritized trade with China and ignored warnings from Chinese Canadians that the Chinese government presented a serious political and moral challenge, a Canadian journalist argues in a new book. Why it matters: An earlier response by democratic governments could have relieved the pressure on Chinese diaspora...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.1 WIKY

Spillover from China’s property debt risks is controllable – Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The spillover effect of Chinese real estate companies’ debt default risks to the financial industry is generally controllable, state media said on Monday, as concerns continue to loom over China Evergrande Group. The comment was published in a Xinhua question and answer piece on the Chinese economy,...
ECONOMY
Axios

China's Digital Silk Road aims to connect the world

A new book examines the Chinese government's efforts to manufacture and provide advanced communications hardware and the many devices that connect to it, to countries, communities, and companies around the world. Why it matters: China is planning for "a future in which all routers lead to Beijing." In "The Digital...
CHINA
Reuters

China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday. China has been engaged this year...
TECHNOLOGY
Public Radio International PRI

Pandemic accelerates luxury fashion's pivot to China

In the past, Chinese luxury shoppers made a majority of their purchases abroad. But because of the pandemic, Chinese shoppers are staying close to home. So, as The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports, big European fashion brands are going to them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

As Taiwan goes, so goes the world

Golda Meir famously said, "If someone tells you he wants to kill you, believe him." Xi Jinping is telling the West exactly what he wants to do to Taiwan. Yet the Biden administration does not seem to believe him. Xi has plainly stated that a forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland is an option. He has already wrecked Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy. He has threatened Australia, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam while militarizing the South China Sea. But Taiwan is the key. To the Chinese Communist Party, an independent, democratic Taiwan represents a century of humiliation. Gaining control of Taiwan is also the key to establishing Beijing’s hegemony over the most vital areas of the Pacific.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

Mystery Shrouds Chinese Defense Spending

While China’s known military spending has remained consistent as a percentage of its gross domestic product for decades, but this provides only a rough measure of what Beijing has actually committed to a broad range of obscured or classified expenditures, two experts on defense spending said Tuesday. Peter Robinson, dean...
MILITARY
UPI News

U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan re-entering the United Nations on the heels of the anniversary of its formal expulsion 50 years ago. The People's Republic of China celebrated Monday the 50th anniversary of the vote on the United Nations Resolution 2758, adopted on Oct. 25, 1971, which declared that the People's Republic of China as "the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations."
FOREIGN POLICY

