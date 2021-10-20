Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China Xianyou's classical craft furniture accelerates steps towards internationalization

Golda Meir famously said, "If someone tells you he wants to kill you, believe him." Xi Jinping is telling the West exactly what he wants to do to Taiwan. Yet the Biden administration does not seem to believe him. Xi has plainly stated that a forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland is an option. He has already wrecked Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy. He has threatened Australia, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam while militarizing the South China Sea. But Taiwan is the key. To the Chinese Communist Party, an independent, democratic Taiwan represents a century of humiliation. Gaining control of Taiwan is also the key to establishing Beijing’s hegemony over the most vital areas of the Pacific.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO