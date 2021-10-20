iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) option IV low

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are up 1% in pre-open Friday after the company reported higher-than-expected Q3 profit and sales.Microstrategy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO