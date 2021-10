Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 28:. More data just out juxtapositions the seemingly endless optimism of the stock market against the more qualified reasoning of bond and currency markets. The growth rate for the US economy slowed to 2%, while the yield curve continues to flatten across the globe. There has been a surge in short-term yields practically overnight as bond traders know the game is up for ultra-loose monetary policy and are adjusting accordingly.

