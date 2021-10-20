Democrats Remain Divided, Stalling President Biden’s Agenda

Democrats in Washington remain divided despite efforts by President Biden to bring his party together.

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill are calling President Biden “mediator-in-chief”. However, his attempts to bring progressives and moderates together doesn't appear to be working. Moderates and progressives are fighting over which bill to push first: the bipartisan infrastructure bill, or a large social spending package. Right now, both are stuck in legislative limbo. So why can't Democrats unify like they have in the past?

“They’re acting like they have big majorities, and they don’t. In fact, they have the smallest majority in the House in 60 years. A five-seat majority,” Mackowiak said. “In the Senate, it’s a fifty-fifty tie. So, if they were doing more mainstream things, more bipartisan things, those things would get through, but they’re not doing that.”

Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak says it's possible we could see a “red wave” in the 2022 Midterms, if Democrats can't unify on critical bills by the end of the year.

“They’re doing an extreme, hard-left progressive agenda, and the votes just aren’t there,” Mackowiak explained. “Moderate members are simply not going to walk the plank for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They don’t want to lose reelection. They don’t want to do things that they fundamentally disagree with.”