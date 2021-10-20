CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retirees on course for £5.55-a-week increase in full new state pension

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jlSV_0cWnZEJn00

Retirees are on course for a £5.55-a-week increase in the full new state pension next year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation edged down to 3.1% in September, from 3.2% in August.

The Work and Pensions Secretary will be carrying out an annual uprating review of benefit and pension rates shortly, the outcome of which will be confirmed later this year.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva said: “Today’s 3.1% inflation (CPI) figure will predict the rise in the value of the state pension from April 2022.

“If confirmed by Government this should represent a £5.55 rise in the weekly value of the full new state pension in April 2022, from £179.60 to £185.15.”

But Mr McQueen said the measure does not reflect price rises happening now which are having an impact on households’ living costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asSP6_0cWnZEJn00

He said: “3.1% is a backward-looking measure, reflecting the rise in prices from September 2020 to September 2021. It underplays recent rises in food prices.

“And it does not reflect October’s 12% rise in the energy price cap. Food and energy represent a bigger proportion of typical household expenditure for those aged 65 and above – 18% of their typical monthly expenditure. Pensioners will be hit harder by these rising prices.”

Traditionally, the triple lock underpins state pension increases.

It guarantees that the state pension rises in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

But in September, the UK Government confirmed that the link between state pension increases and wage growth would be severed for a year.

It could have meant pensioners received a rise of about 8% – while many workers have been dealing with job losses, salary cuts and pay freezes.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has distorted wage growth figures, producing a spike as a result of people having previously been furloughed and many low-paid jobs having disappeared.

Average earnings hit 8.3% in the three months to July 2021

Ian Browne, Quilter

Ian Browne, pensions expert at Quilter, said a 3.1% uprating would still be the third highest in the decade-long history of the triple lock.

He said: “Last year, we had negative earnings growth and paltry inflation numbers.

“This year, we’ve had the opposite problem: booming wage growth and rampant inflation thanks to the end of the furlough scheme and reopening of the economy.

“Nothing has really changed fundamentally speaking, but the economy is playing catch-up, and this is skewing the numbers.”

He continued: “Average earnings hit 8.3% in the three months to July 2021, which would have been used as the uprating figure.

“Instead, pensioners will have to settle for a 3.1% increase in the state pension next year as a result of the latest CPI stats out today.

“While this is clearly not as good as if the triple lock was maintained in its original form, it is still the third highest uprating in the decade-long history of the triple lock, and will increase the basic state pension to £141.85 a week next year, and the new state pension to £185.15 a week.

“Removing the earnings element of the triple lock has saved the Chancellor a tidy sum, given the cost has now been reduced by £4.7 billion.”

He said the latest uprating would be beaten only by the 5.2% CPI boost in 2012/13, the first year of the triple lock, and a 3.9% earnings boost in 2020/21.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: “Rising energy costs will add to the concern that price rises will outstrip the increase pensioners see next year.”

Andrew Tully, technical director, Canada Life, said: “The boost to state pensions will be welcomed by many retirees who are looking to balance household budgets with the inflationary headwind of ever-increasing bills.”

Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, urged the Government to reconsider its temporary shelving of the triple lock, which was a manifesto pledge.

She said it could use earnings figures which are adjusted for the impacts of furlough last year.

Baroness Altmann said: “Pension Credit has never had triple lock protection and has had to be protected against earnings inflation. Many receiving Pension Credit are the most elderly who have no private pension to supplement state benefits.

“I am really concerned that these poorest pensioners will be at risk of rising poverty if the sudden removal of vital earnings linking sets a precedent that Governments can abandon them even during times of sharply rising living costs in the basic essentials.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We’re committed to ensuring older people are able to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and later this year we will confirm the new rate for state pensions.

“The one off decision to temporarily suspend the triple lock ensures fairness for both pensioners and taxpayers – while also protecting pensioners’ incomes.”

The rate of inflation, which is far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%, also signals bad news for savers.

Financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk could find no standard cash savings accounts on the market that can outpace 3.1%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Should the murmurings of a base rate rise before the year-end come to fruition, variable rate deals would typically be the first type of savings accounts to see improvements.

“However, there is no guarantee for rates to do so immediately and this could even take a few months to flow through, or indeed may not even be passed on in full.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millions to be worse off due to rising taxes and inflation, says IFS

Millions will be left worse off as low-income households face “real pain” due to Rishi Sunak hiking taxes as costs rise, a leading economic think tank has warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in its comprehensive Budget analysis that the outlook for living standards does not match the Chancellor’s upbeat tone.After Mr Sunak claimed it was a Budget to “usher in a new age of optimism”, IFS director Paul Johnson said voters “may not get much feelgood factor” with high inflation, rising taxes and poor growth “undermined more by Brexit than by the pandemic”.He said these factors will see...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Budget reveals high tax, weak wage economy, Resolution Foundation says

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, The Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27 the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s.The budget revealed, “not the high wage...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Budget: Experts warn millions will be worse off as taxes and living costs rise

Economists have warned that millions of people will be worse off due to rising costs and tax increases as the Chancellor’s Budget came under intense scrutiny.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the poorest face “real pain” and middle earners will lose out.Rishi Sunak had claimed it was a strategy to “usher in a new age of optimism”, but the leading economic think tank warned the public “may not get much feelgood factor”.Instead IFS director Paul Johnson said living standards for many will fall with high inflation, rising taxes and poor growth being “undermined more by Brexit than by the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Banks to save £4bn over five years from cut in surcharge tax

Banks are set to save £4 billion in taxes over five years from a cut to the banking surcharge in April 2023, according to the Budget.A surcharge of 8% was cut to 3% by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to “maintain the competitiveness of our financial services”, he said.As a result, the amount paid by banks will fall by £220 million next year, £830 million in 2023/24; £975 million in 2024/25; £995 million in 2025/26 and £1.02 billion in 2026/27, the Budget Red Book states.The financial sector has been lobbying hard for a cut to the tax, warning that the tax on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ros Altmann
The Independent

Sunak offers help to low-paid workers, pubs and businesses as economy recovers

Rishi Sunak promised to address the rising cost of living as he reaped the benefits of a stronger-than-expected recovery from the economic hit of Covid-19.The Chancellor pledged a major increase in public spending, tax cuts for businesses, and investment to create a “new economy” based on high skills and wages following the pandemic.After widespread condemnation of the decision to cut £20 a week from Universal Credit, Mr Sunak set out plans to reform the benefit to enable claimants to earn more without losing as much of it – a measure he claimed amounts to a £2 billion tax cut for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Under the positivity, Rishi Sunak offered little to businesses and households ahead of a tough winter

Despite a notable return of facemasks on the government frontbench, Sunak sought to step out of the shadow of the pandemic and herald a “new age of optimism”. The government, he said, had done whatever it took – and would switch its focus to many of the pledges on which it was elected two years ago. But this Budget was designed not only to draw a line under the last 18 months – Rishi Sunak seemed determined to reverse the austerity policies which so defined George Osborne’s long tenure as chancellor.The 2019 pledge to level up was – he told...
WORLD
The Independent

Minister refuses to commit to above-inflation public sector pay rise

Ministers have refused to guarantee that millions of public sector workers will get a real-terms rise in wages despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak promising an end to the pay freeze.The Chancellor has confirmed he will scrap the UK Government’s year-long public sector pay freeze in his Budget on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible wage increase next year for those such as teachers, nurses, police and armed forces personnel.But there is no guarantee the increase will be higher than the rising cost of living, meaning workers could still feel worse off.According to the latest available data from the Office for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak set to announce end of public sector pay freeze in Budget

Rishi Sunak is due to announce that the year-long public sector pay freeze is to end, paving the way for millions of workers to potentially receive a pay rise.The Chancellor is expected to declare in his Budget on Wednesday that the Spending Review conclusion is that the public sector pay restraint, brought in due to heavy borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic, can be brought to a close.The decision, according to the Treasury means that more than five million public sector workers, such as teachers, nurses and armed forces personnel, could be in line for a pay rise next year.With...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Inflation#Pensions#Food Prices#Uprating#The Uk Government
The Independent

National Living Wage to rise to £9.50 an hour

Around two million workers will get a pay rise next year when the National Living Wage is increased from £8.91 an hour to £9.50.The Treasury confirmed on Monday ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget this week that the increase for all over-23s will take place on April 1.The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year, according to the Government.But critics questioned how much better off workers will be considering the Chancellor has already hiked National Insurance and cut Universal Credit as inflation rises.Next Wednesday,...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Employers Can Rehire Retirees Without Losing Pension Tax Breaks

Employers generally won’t jeopardize their pension plan tax breaks if they rehire retirees or allow distributions of benefits to current workers who have reached retirement age, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday. The guidance aims to help address labor shortages brought on by the pandemic, the IRS said in a...
ECONOMY
yourmoney.com

State Pension will rise by 3.1% from April 2022

The reported change in inflation for September will result in a number of state benefits being uprated annually in line with this figure. A pensioner who receives the full new state pension can expect a rise from £179.60 a week to £185.15 a week – from £9,339 to £9,628 a year – from April 2022.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Workplace pension contributions and coverage should be increased, says study

The UK has jumped up the rankings in a global study of pension systems, but it warned that many savers still face a retirement “cliff edge”.The UK was ranked ninth in the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2021, which benchmarked 43 retirement income systems around the world, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.Last year the UK had been placed 15th, so the recent jump marks an improvement.The index highlights some shortcomings in each retirement system and suggests possible areas of reform that would provide more adequate and sustainable retirement benefits.Many members still face a cliff edge at retirementTess Page, MercerThe...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Teachers’ pension scheme: female retirees receive 28% less than men

Female teachers are typically retiring on much smaller pensions than their male counterparts, research has found, with part-time working one of the biggest factors eroding women’s retirement incomes. Analysis of payouts from the teachers’ pension scheme (TPS) suggests that the average pension for a female former teacher is 28% less...
EDUCATION
WRAL

State retirees haven't had significant pention boost in 12 years

State retirees haven't had significant pention boost in 12 years. Social Security benefits will increase 5.9 percent next year - the largest increase in 39 years - to help retirees keep up with inflation. Retired state workers are calling on lawmakers to follow Social Security's lead, saying their state pensions have continued to lose ground to inflation since the recession more than a decade ago.
BUSINESS
BBC

Unpaid state pension: 'We're below the breadline'

A woman has described her "dire" financial situation after waiting three months for her state pension payments. Sarina King, 66, from Higher Ansty, Dorset, also lost welfare benefits covering her rent and council tax when she reached pensionable age in June. She said she and her husband were getting "deeper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak planning to soften blow of Universal Credit cuts with ‘taper rate’ tweak

Rishi Sunak is planning to soften the blow of his cuts to Universal Credit by tweaking the benefits system, according to reports.The chancellor is expected to change the so-called "taper rate" for claimants in work – a move which would let them keep more of their wages.But the £20 a week cut is still expected to go ahead – and charities warn that tweaking the taper will not help the poorest.Under plans reported by The Sun newspaper Mr Sunak would change the taper rate from 63p to 60p – a change which would still fall short of some Tory...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Living standards to fall for many after decade of austerity knocks 40% off wages

Living standards for many Britons will continue to fall following Rishi Sunak’s Budget, after a decade of austerity which has seen average wages grow by 40 per cent less than expected before the financial crash, a respected economic thinktank has found.The Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the chancellor had used Wednesday’s statement to reverse many of the cuts in public spending imposed by successive Conservative-led administrations since 2010, in a package which owed more to Gordon Brown than George Osborne.But IFS director Paul Johnson said there will be little in the way of “feelgood factor” for voters, with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Households to pay £3,000 more in tax since Johnson became PM, says think tank

Tax bills for households will be £3,000 higher since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister as a result of changes announced in the Budget according to a leading think tank.The Resolution Foundation (RF) also said the poorest fifth in the country will be around £280 a year worse off as a result of the £20 cut to Universal Credit.Researchers said three-quarters of households on UC will be worse off as a result of the changes, even with new tapering rules and a rise announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.Taxes are rising for middle and higher income families. . In 2026-27, tax...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy