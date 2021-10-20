CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Gervais says he wants to live to see the younger generation get called out for not being ‘woke enough’

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvooF_0cWnZCYL00

Ricky Gervais says he wants to see the younger generation get called out for their beliefs by the next generation.

In a new episode of his podcast Absolutely Mental with neuroscientist Sam Harris , the pair discussed the future and how ideologies might progress.

The comedian said: “I want to live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation. It’s going to happen. Don’t they realise that, it’s like, they’re next. That’s what’s funny.”

He added: “We kicked out the old guard. We did it. There’s only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it’s inevitable.”

Last month, Gervais won the prize for Best Comedy for his Netflix series After Life at the NTAs.

“I do [this] for the money… you’re the second reason,” he told the crowd, as he accepted the award.

The hit series stars Gervais as a man who contemplates suicide after his wife dies of breast cancer. Kerry Godliman plays his wife, Lisa, who appears in visions and flashbacks.

In a three-star review of season two , The Independent ’s critic Ed Cumming wrote: “Ricky Gervais can do so much better than this bafflingly popular mess.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Peter Egan and Ricky Gervais call for ban on charities fighting animal experiments to be ditched

Actor Peter Egan, vice-president of the RSPCA, is lobbying the government to scrap a ban on charities campaigning against animal experiments.He is backed by fellow actor Ricky Gervais in calling for the 70-year-old moratorium to be ditched, as MPs prepare to debate laboratory animal tests on Monday.The RSPCA and other animal charities are often criticised for not fighting against animal experiments – but the law bans them from doing so if they want to retain their charitable status.In 1950, the High Court ruled that the National Anti-Vivisection Society (Navs) was not eligible for charity status because it said suppression...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Caitlyn Jenner backs Dave Chappelle’s transgender stance: ‘He’s 100% right’

Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celeb to defend comedian Dave Chappelle following backlash from the trans community over his perceived transphobic comments in the special “The Closer.”. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and failed Cali gubernatorial candidate was responding to a video Chappelle, 48, shared on his...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Sam Harris
Person
Kerry Godliman
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Generation#Absolutely Mental
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines React to Meghan McCain Slamming 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines are shrugging off former co-star Meghan McCain's accusations in her new audio memoir Bad Republican that The View is a "toxic" workplace. The two ABC talk show panelists were asked by TooFab while leaving the New York City set Thursday about McCain's recent criticisms of the show after her exit in July.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy