Against the herd: trader Mark Spitznagel on contrarian investing

By Laurence Fletcher
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the coronavirus pandemic sent financial markets tumbling in March last year, fund manager Mark Spitznagel had one of his most profitable periods ever. His Miami-based Universa Investments, which trades options and aims to make “explosive” returns in times of market crisis, posted hefty profits as the S&P 500 index dropped...

