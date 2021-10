There are always never-ending task of trying to balance your personal and professional life and sometimes it becomes more than you can handle! Like I said before, I’m all about self-care and I try my best to find things to do to relax my mind! I’m a Gemini and we are known to be critical thinkers and always trying to figure things out. I know personally, my mind never shuts off and especially during sleeping hours. I try to bring the focus back by trying to find simple indulgences that soothe my mind, body and soul. Check out a few more of simple indulgences that I’ve tried and that you can try too, that’s fun to do, hope you enjoy…..

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO