They did it. The electric S-Class lives up to the hype. And it’s like driving, but on easy mode. One of the very first things I remember being taught in kindergarten was to "never judge a book by its cover." Back then, the schoolteacher who said that may or may not have been referring to the literal children's books that we were encouraged to pick up and peruse. But it's a lesson that's stuck with me to this day, and an approach I try to apply to life in general and every car I test, including the all-new 2022 Mercedes-EQ EQS.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO