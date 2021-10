Is President Biden's "build back better" agenda in jeopardy?. It depends on what you mean by the question. I have every confidence that the Democrats in Congress will get their act together to pass some version of their reconciliation bill, however scaled down, along with the infrastructure bill that already passed the Senate with a large bipartisan majority. What, precisely, will be in the bill is harder to say, since the answer depends on the two moderate Democratic Senate holdouts, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona. That is what's causing so much anxiety among progressives.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO